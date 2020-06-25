COVID-19 in Sask: 9 in hospital as province reports 3 new cases Thursday
2 of the new cases are in the far north and 1 is in Saskatoon
The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan rose to nine from five overnight, while three new diagnoses brought the total known cases in the province to 759.
Two of the new cases are in the province's far north region, where there are currently 54 known active cases of the virus and there have been 262 recoveries.
One new case was reported in the Saskatoon area, bringing the total number of known active cases in the city to 10, along with 176 recovered cases.
Case numbers in the south region are the second-highest in the province, with 32 known active cases and 21 recoveries.
One case that was originally reported in the south has been removed from the total number of cases because the person's residence is outside the province.
Two of the nine people in hospital are in intensive care, one in the north region and one in Saskatoon.
The central region and Regina area are the only areas where there are no known active cases.
