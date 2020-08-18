COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case, 16 recoveries reported Tuesday

For the second day in a row, the Saskatchewan government has reported just one new case of COVID-19 in the province.

The new case in the Saskatoon area is among 157 active cases across Saskatchewan on Tuesday — down from Monday after 15 recoveries overnight.

The government said 107 of the active cases are in communal living settings, a term that the province has been using to describe Hutterite colonies.

There are 23 known active cases in the northwest region, one in the north central region, 22 in Saskatoon, 25 in Regina, seven in the central west, four in the central east, 46 in the southwest and 29 in the south central region.

Eight people are currently in hospital due to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan — the same number reported on Monday. Four of those people are receiving inpatient care and four are in intensive care.

The number of tests performed in Saskatchewan on Monday was 931. That number has reduced every day since Aug. 15, when 2,016 tests were reported.

The province says it is increasing its testing capacity to 4,000 tests per day by early September.

As of Aug. 16, Saskatchewan's per capita testing rate was 89,933 per million population, lower than the national rate of 128,761.