Here's where Sask. residents have died of COVID during the 4th wave so far
Largest single-region death increase in Saskatoon, followed by Regina and the southwest
Eight out of 13 Saskatchewan regions have experienced double-digit COVID-19 death increases in the last three months, according to data released daily by the Ministry of Health.
On July 6, 2021 — five days before all public health measures were dropped in Saskatchewan — the province had recorded a cumulative 569 COVID-19 deaths where the location was confirmed.
On Wednesday, the ministry reported another 11 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the province's new cumulative death toll to 764, though only 761 had confirmed locations.
That means 192 deaths occurred in the interim.
Here is the full breakdown of death toll increases per region during that period:
- Far northwest: 13.
- Far north central: two.
- Far northeast: three.
- Northwest: 22.
- North central: 20.
- Northeast: 20.
- Saskatoon: 35.
- Central west: five.
- Central east: 15.
- Regina: 23.
- Southwest: 21.
- South central: nine.
- Southeast: four.
The Saskatoon region, which includes the province's biggest city, single-handedly accounted for the largest proportion of new COVID-19 deaths since July 6, followed by Regina and then the southwest.
