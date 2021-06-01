Mask order in Sask. could be lifted by July 11, premier says
Even once masks are no longer required, "everybody should do what they feel comfortable doing," Premier Scott Moe says.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province's mandatory mask order may be lifted as early as July 11, depending on COVID-19 vaccine uptake in the weeks to come.
Moe made the announcement Tuesday during his government's latest COVID-19 news conference.
The mask order will only be lifted once three weeks have elapsed since the beginning of Step 2 of Saskatchewan's reopening plan, and three weeks have passed since 70 per cent of people aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
