COVID-19 in Sask: SHA makes plea to public to follow physical distancing, stay home

The chief medical health officer of the Saskatchewan Health Authority has made a personal plea to the people of Saskatchewan.

In a letter titled: "We need our 13th man," Dr. Susan Shaw calls for the people of Saskatchewan to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

"As a physician, I stand behind the province's prescription of social distancing for every citizen of Saskatchewan," she said in the letter. "I never thought I'd see the day when people physically avoiding each other was a positive development. It's not just positive right now, it's absolutely necessary."

The SHA posted this letter on Facebook Saturday night. (Saskatchewan Health Authority/Facebook)

Dr. Shaw said recent modelling from the SHA indicating thousands of deaths could result from the virus was a "sobering wake up call."

The letter also included a statistic indicating that one person infected with COVID-19 can result in 59,000 cases of COVID-19 as it's passed along from person to person.

"No health system in the world can withstand this pressure when multiplied over an entire population," she said. "That is why it is up to you. Our health system will be there for you if you are there for us."

As the letter continues, she calls on the people of Saskatchewan and "Rider Nation" to be the healthcare system's "13th man on the field."

The summary of cases that has been posted to the Government of Saskatchewan COVID-19 website as of March 28, 2020. (Government of Saskatchewan)

"We need you to limit the spread. We need you to take this seriously, stay home whenever and wherever possible and make every effort you can to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19," she said. "If you can delay the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we can tackle it."

Most cases mild

On Saturday, the Government of Saskatchewan held a press conference to announce a large jump of 30 cases in the province, with 18 being linked to a snowmobile rally at Christopher Lake on March 14.

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Saqib Shahab said there's been a jump in confirmed cases, but the province is starting to see people getting better after contracting the virus.

"We have an additional person who has fully recovered, so four out of our 134 cases are recovering," he said. "Again, this is important to recognize that most cases are mild and many, we anticipate, will have a full recovery after two to three weeks from symptom onset."

Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab speaks during an update on COVID-19 at the Legislative Building in Regina on March 11. On Saturday, Dr. Shahab said it's important we don't try to assign blame in these situations, after 18 positive tests were linked to a snowmobile rally near Christoper Lake. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

There are now three events that have contributed to a large portion of the province's cases. 11 cases are being contributed to a Bonspiel in Edmonton, 18 are being connected to the Lakeland Snowmobile Club Wilderness Rally Supper and three are being contributed to a dental conference that took place in Vancouver earlier in March.

Dr. Shahab said it's important not to assign blame in these situations.

"We have to be very careful not to assign blame to any event," said Dr. Shahab, adding that nobody wants to invite people to an event to get them sick.