COVID-19 in Sask: Rural and urban response will differ: SHA

The Saskatchewan government says urban and rural response will differ when it comes to COVID-19.

As of Friday afternoon, the province had a total of 104 recorded cases, with the large majority being attributed to travel and six rooted in local transmission.

During the press conference, Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone said the authority is preparing specific plans for rural and urban communities.

"Are the rural plans going to be identical to the urban or north? No. They won't be identical because it's going to be based on the volume of patients they might see and the type of care that they may require."

Livingstone said there will be certain protocols in place at the larger urban centres like Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Regina, as the province will likely be sending the "sickest of the sick" to the larger hospitals.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, speaks with reporters on Friday, March 27. He says front-line healthcare staff will be given priority for testing, even if they have not traveled. (CBC)

He said a lot of the planning around the rural response is happening right now.

"We will determine where patients will be cared for in local facilities, what type of staffing is required to ensure that we have the right staff in place and what type of equipment will have to put in place to support that care."

Community transmission cases most important to watch

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, said he hopes the number of travel-related cases decreases thanks to the mandatory 14-day isolation period international travelers must abide by. However, he said now it's community transmission they have to monitor closely. Dr. Shahab will provide an update at a news conference at 2:30 p.m. CST.

"If we do everything that I described before, we will flatten the curve," he said. "Other countries have shown that you can flatten the curve, maintain community transmission at a low level and we have to watch that and maintain that."

The Saskatchewan Government says there are 104 cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, as the number of cases in the province surpassed triple digits on Friday. (Government of Saskatchewan/Screenshot)

Shahab said if community transmission continues to climb health officials will examine the reasoning behind it and work to improve prevention.

"Then we can improve our advice based on is there something we missed in terms of our public-health order recommendations."

Cases in Saskatchewan are spread across the province, with three cases currently being reported in the far north, 13 cases being reported in the north, 8 cases in central Saskatchewan, 48 cases in Saskatoon, 4 in the south and 28 in Regina.

Of the cases, six people are hospitalized, including two who are currently in intensive care.