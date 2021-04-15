Mayor of Sask. town warned about increased coronavirus risks cites 'excessive' partiers

The mayor of a small Saskatchewan town whose residents were recently alerted they are at heightened risk of contracting highly transmissible coronavirus variants of concern says the area has recently experienced "excessive" partiers.

Maple Creek Mayor Michelle McKenzie made the remarks Tuesday during a council meeting. Sgt. John Phipps of the RCMP had just completed a regular address about local crime statistics when McKenzie asked other councillors if they had any questions or concerns for the officer.

McKenzie had one.

"I think it comes down to just what we've been experiencing the last couple of days with the excessive.... partiers or anything else that exceeds the public health order," she said.

WATCH | Mayor McKenzie addresses the RCMP (at the 15:58 mark):

CBC News has reached out to McKenzie for further comment.

One town councillor, Betty Abbott, declined to comment and referred CBC News to McKenzie and the Facebook feed.

Health officials have added a "recreational party" in Maple Creek to the list of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan.

Maple Creek is located near the Alberta border, approximately 350 kilometres southwest of Regina.

21 cases linked to outdoor event

On Wednesday, the day after McKenzie's remarks, the Saskatchewan Health Authority warned residents in Maple Creek and Rosetown, Kindersley, Swift Current, Davidson, Moose Jaw, plus their surrounding areas, of increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern "related to a number of recent large outdoor gatherings and failure to comply with current public health measures."

The SHA later confirmed an outdoor gathering in southwestern Saskatchewan was tied to 21 infections, including some cases of variants of concern, although the exact variant was not yet identified.

No other details about the event were provided.

Phipps, when asked by McKenzie what people can do if they have concerns about events that may be running afoul of public health orders, said residents should contact the SHA.

The health authority will contact police if it thinks the alleged infraction is worthy of investigation or if charges are warranted, Phipps said.

If people call the RCMP directly, the Mounties will call the health authority, he said.

CBC News reached out to the RCMP on Wednesday for comment about any recent events in the southwest that may be under investigation. The RCMP said it would most likely respond on Thursday.

Health Minister Paul Merriman was asked about the events on Wednesday and declined to provide details, saying they were under investigation by public health officials.

Town affairs on lockdown

In a virtual address posted on the Town of Maple Creek's Facebook page on Wednesday, McKenzie announced a series of clampdowns to protect town staff and residents from the spread of COVID-19.

A masked McKenzie said town employees were going door to door with flyers about variants of concern.

Some town staff would work from home, she said.

The town office and visitor centre is closed, she added.

"Residents of Maple Creek are strongly urged to strictly adhere to the current public health order and measures, including immediately [seeking] testing," McKenzie said.

Maple Creek is one of 27 communities monitored by health officials in the South West 1 zone. As of Wednesday, that zone had 31 active cases of COVID-19, with three new cases announced that day.