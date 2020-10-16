Saskatoon country bar flagged by health officials says SHA approved of plexiglass 'redneck dance' cubes

The hotel chain that owns a Saskatoon country bar flagged by health officials as a potential COVID-19 exposure site says Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) inspectors approved plexiglass "redneck dance" cubes promoted by the bar as a space where up to four people could dance together in tight quarters.

"Social distancing done right," the Longbranch bar at Saskatoon's Ramada hotel wrote in a Sept. 12 photo post on its Facebook page, above the hashtag #redneckdancecube. The photo showed two tall wooden frames encased in plexiglass, except for an opening where dancers could enter.

"The goal is simply to be able to dance and maybe win some prizes," the bar wrote in reply to inquiries about the cubes. "So far we have had up to 4 in the space (if they are in the same group)."

The bar's reply came with a Facebook sticker showing two animated figures kissing.

"People are having fun with it," the bar wrote.

The cubes could hold up to four people and were meant for people in the same households or bubbles, according to the bar. (The Longbranch/Facebook)

Likely infectious person was at bar on Oct. 8

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned any patrons who were at the bar on Oct. 8 that they should immediately self-isolate and call the 811 health line if they did not distance themselves from other bar patrons or stick to their household or bubble or if they shared drinks.

The SHA said it issued the alert because a person at the bar on Oct. 8 was likely infectious with the virus.

It also counselled anyone who didn't wear a mask to self-isolate.

The alert stressed that "attending these events while sick and or attending without complying with public health recommendations for mass gathering puts you and everyone in your surrounding in your community at greater risk of infection with COVID-19."

Bars operating under Saskatchewan's COVID-19 restaurant and licensed establishment guidelines can operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. As of July 16, bars were to "maintain an occupancy level that allows staff and customers to maintain appropriate physical distancing."

"Dance floors and karaoke are not currently permitted," the rules say.

The bar is currently undergoing a deep cleaning. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

'They were fine with that'

Darryl Caudle, Ramada's vice president of hotel operations in Saskatoon and Regina, said two SHA inspectors came to the bar, took photos and approved of the cubes before the bar reopened on Sept. 3.

"They were fine with that," Caudle said of the inspectors. "In fact, they said they liked it because it actually helped avoid congregation the dance floor."

Caudle said the hotel was told this week that one person who was at the bar on Oct. 8 has tested positive for COVID-19. The bar takes people's names at the door and called customers to tell them about the case, Caudle said.

He said he did not know if the person who tested positive went into a cube.

CBC News reached out to both the SHA and the Ministry of Health for comment about the public health alert and the cubes.

"While we encourage all operators to be creative when applying the necessary public health measures in their locations, the guidelines must be followed for the protection of staff and customers," a ministry spokesperson said. "If any practice fails to meet the guidelines for health and safety, the operator will be instructed to comply by public health."

SHA said it would respond, but has not yet done so.

Business owners need to monitor patrons: Shahab

Caudle said customers first thought the cubes were strange.

"But then, I think they ended up having fun with it. We were trying to encourage people to come in and obviously still be safe."

A video recently shared online showing customers closely packed together at Saskatoon's Divas nightclub prompted Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, to emphasize that "business owners, venue owners have to do their part to make sure guidelines are followed.

"For the most part, they are complying," Shahab said Monday.

Caudle said "it's a little bit harder to monitor" whether people stick to their bubbles or households when going into the cubes.

"But at the end of the day, they would come from usually the same table and there were security people usually posted right along the dance floor area," Caudle said.

Caudle said he removed the Facebook post on Thursday night because he was not allowed to promote the cubes.

He said the bar has closed to allow for a deep clean and will reopen once it is cleared to do so.

Oct. 8 fell on a Thursday, which The Longbranch promotes as "Legendary Thursdays." Caudle said the night is popular with university students.

"Everyone kind of knows that that's their night," he said.