COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon's Oliver Lodge seniors home

Have a story about a loved in a care home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak? Contact Guy at guy.quenneville@cbc.ca

Health officials have declared the latest Saskatchewan care home outbreak at Saskatoon's Oliver Lodge, a seniors' facility housing more than 100 residents.

The Hudson Bay Park home was added to the province's list of active outbreaks on Tuesday, making it the 19th special care home, seniors residence, long-term care home or assisted living facility in the province with two or more cases of the virus.

According to Oliver Lodge's website, the home has 139 residents. A 2019 inspection stated each room is private and has its own bathroom. The lodge is connected to an apartment building, Oliver Place, that offers assisted living, according to the inspection.

Frank Suchorab, Oliver Lodge's executive director, said updates on the situation are being posted on the home's website.

Suchorab declined to say how many residents have tested positive, saying it wouldn't make a difference in terms of the home's response to the outbreak. According to a Tuesday update on the website — which didn't state the numbers — some test results had not come back yet.

Residents in the home's south wing are isolating in their rooms, according to the update.

Other care homes have said they're facing staffing challenges as some workers are required to self-isolate.

"I would say that we're not any different from the other sites," Suchorab said. "we all work together. We all have the same challenges.

Oliver Lodge in Saskatoon was added to the province's list of active outbreaks on Tuesday, making it the 19th special care home, seniors residence, long-term care home or assisted living facility in the province with two or more cases of the virus. (Oliver Lodge/Facebook)

Rapid tests on order

Another long-term care in Saskatoon afflicted with an outbreak, Luther Special Care Home, reported to residents' family members on Tuesday night that the number of infected residents remained at 34 for the second day in a row.

Operations lead Ivan Olfert also outlined the steps the home is taking to curb the spread of the virus. Staff working in the affected wing are not mingling with workers from other areas of the home. Supplies are being dropped off outside the complex, located in the city's Varsity view neighbourhood.

"On Sunday we applied for a medical laboratory licence in order to be able to bring an Abbott Panbio Point of Care testing device onsite, which will allow us to test individuals for COVID and have results in about 15 minutes," Olfert wrote.

Olfert noted with concern that the number of staff working in the outbreak unit who are self-isolating continues to grow.

"Other long-term care homes in the city, along with home care, have contacted us and are offering assistance in a variety of ways, including lending us staff on a temporary basis [and] supporting us in the recruitment and training of new employees to help bolster our ranks.

"Also, we have a couple of staff who have temporarily moved from Regina to help support our efforts."

Moose Jaw home's outbreak numbers unknown

Providence Place, a care home in Moose Jaw, is also dealing with an outbreak, the details of which remain unknown.

Health officials added Providence Place to the list of active outbreak sites on Tuesday. The home declined to specify how many residents have tested positive for the virus or how many staff members have needed to self-isolate.

"We are taking all the necessary and precautionary measures to ensure the ongoing health and safety of our residents and employees," said executive director Georgia Hutchinson. "The situation at Providence Place is evolving and we are not commenting on specific cases or case numbers at this time."

Saskatchewan reported 12 new COVID-19 cases among people aged 80 and older on Tuesday, bringing to cumulative number of cases in that age bracket to 243.

It's unclear how many of those cases are active.