COVID-19 in Sask.: Total Omicron cases rises to 82, record 32k shots booked
67 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death reported in Saskatchewan
The COVID-19 Omicron variant case count is rising in Saskatchewan, with 72 probable cases being investigated and 10 confirmed cases, according to the province.
That's up from seven cases of the new strain last week.
As of Tuesday, there were 67 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's active total to 565. An additional death was also reported bringing the total death count to 943.
There are 98 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 58 were not fully vaccinated, according to the provincial dashboard. Of those hospitalized, 31 are in ICU.
The new cases were reported as follows:
-
Northwest, two.
-
Northeast, two.
-
Saskatoon, 29.
-
Central west, four.
-
Central east, five.
-
Regina, 13.
-
Southwest, one.
-
Southeast, four.
The provincial seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases was 62, or 5.1 new cases per 100,000 people, according to the update.
Saskatchewan expanded its age eligibility for COVID boosters to anyone 18 years of age and older at the beginning of the week.
On Monday, a record 32,337 vaccinations were booked and 80 per cent of those were for people aged 18 to 49, the province said.
The previous record for 27,379 bookings was set on June 21.
So far, 227,768 third and fourth doses have been administered in the province.
