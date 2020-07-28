COVID-19 in Sask: Province records 17th death

A person in their 70s from southern Saskatchewan who had COVID-19 has died, provincial officials said Tuesday.

It is the 17th COVID-19-related death in the province since the pandemic began.

There were also nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan as of Tuesday afternoon, bringing the total number of active cases to 294.

Those include three new cases are in the south, two in Saskatoon, two in the north, one in the central region and one in Regina.

The province is also reporting that 13 people are in hospital with COVID-19, including five in intensive care.

Of the 1,218 total cases in the province, officials say 200 cases involve travel, 616 are community contacts and 293 have no known exposures. Officials say 109 cases are still under investigation.

To date, 93,669 COVID‐19 tests have been performed in Saskatchewan.

August long weekend

Provincial officials are reminding people to take safety precautions as the August long weekend approaches.

They are recommending frequent handwashing, maintaining a two-metre distance and limiting contact with strangers. The province is also recommending wearing masks inside where physical distancing isn't possible.

On Monday, Premier Scott Moe mentioned mask use as an additional measure people can take to prevent the spread.