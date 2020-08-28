COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new cases, 16 recoveries reported Friday

Saskatchewan reported two new cases of COVID-19 and 16 new recoveries on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 44.

One of the new cases is in the Saskatoon zone and one is in the west section of the far north.

The province says 20 of the 44 active cases are in communal living settings.

There was no change in the number of hospitalizations since Thursday, with three hospitalizations reported. Two people are in intensive care and one person is receiving inpatient care, all in Saskatoon.

Since reporting started, 1,611 cases of COVID-19 have been announced in the province.

There were 44 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as of Friday. (CBC News)

There have been 24 deaths related to COVID-19 in the province.

The government says 1,561 tests were performed in the province on Thursday. Anyone is eligible to receive a test, even if they are asymptomatic.

Consider reducing your virtual household

In its Friday COVID-19 news release, the government encouraged families to consider the list of people in their "virtual household" as the school year starts, because that list of contacts is about to grow with the return to school.

"Consider reducing any expanded, virtual households to help keep the number of contacts to a number you can reliably report," the release says, noting that if someone receives a positive test, they will be required to identify all known contacts.