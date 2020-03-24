COVID-19 in Sask: NDP encouraging public to wear cloth masks

The leader of Saskatchewan's opposition party is calling for people to start wearing cloth masks in public.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili is set to hold a press conference later today to "encourage members of the public to begin wearing cloth masks in public," according to a media release sent out on Sunday morning.

Meili said there are two main reasons the NDP is calling for the masks to be used. He said the first is that the masks have helped communities flatten the curve, pointing to places like South Korea, where masks were used heavily.

Part of the call for masks is to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, as they can prevent the spread of respiratory droplets if used properly. But, he said the most important part is to ensure the public are using cloth masks, as opposed to medical masks, which should be reserved for front-line medical staff.

"We think there's value in it," Meili said, referring to the cloth masks. "But we also want to remind people what kind of masks to use."

NDP Leader Ryan Meili says the NDP will be releasing videos on how to make and use the masks in a safe fashion. (Ryan Meili/YouTube)

He said with recent orders by U.S. President Donald Trump to have manufacturing firm 3M stop shipping N95 masks to Canadian and Latin American markets it's important medical masks are available for those who need them most.

"The last thing we want is to have a situation where folks in the general public are getting masks to protect themselves — with good reason — but they are using masks that should be used by healthcare workers and other folks on the frontline."

Meili said the NDP is encouraging people to make their own masks, noting they plan to release videos on how to safely make and use the masks.

CBC Saskatchewan has reached out to the province's Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority for a response to the recommendation, but a reply was not immediately received.

Masks offer some protection if used properly

The Public Health Agency of Canada has advised both the public and health care professionals to "use caution" when it comes to using homemade masks, which could include masks made out of cloth like cotton.

"These types of masks may not be effective in blocking virus particles that may be transmitted by coughing, sneezing or certain medical procedures. They do not provide complete protection from the coronavirus because of a potential loose fit and the materials used."

The Public Health Agency also noted that wearing a mask while not ill may give a person a false sense of security and may be a potential risk for infection if the mask is not used or disposed of properly. However, it says the masks are "an additional measure you can take to protect others around you," as they serve as another way for people to cover their mouths, preventing droplets from coming into contact with surfaces or other people.

Queen set to address Commonwealth

FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London. In a rare address to the nation taking place Sunday, April 5, Queen Elizabeth II plans to exhort Britons to rise to the challenge of the coronavirus pandemic. The queen will be drawing on wisdom from her decades as Britain’s head of state to urge discipline and resolve in a time of crisis. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/The Associated Press file photo)

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, Queen Elizabeth is set to address the Commonwealth at 1 p.m. CST.

According to British newspaper, the Guardian, the Queen will tell people to "take pride" in the response to the pandemic, commending her subjects for their resolve and self-discipline throughout the crisis.

"I am speaking to you at what I know is an increasingly challenging time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought grief to some, financial difficulties to many, and enormous changes to the daily lives of us all," said the Queen, according to The Guardian.

New cases in Saskatchewan on Saturday

The number of cases in Saskatchewan continued to rise on the weekend. On Saturday, the province announced there were 11 more cases of COVID-19.

In their daily update, provincial officials said 106 cases are travel-related, 65 are either contacts or linked to mass gatherings, 13 have no known exposure and the origin of 47 cases is still being investigated.

The number of people listed as recovered from the illness increased from 48 people to 55.

The Government of Saskatchewan says there were 11 more cases reported in Saskatchewan on April 5, 2020 bringing the provincial total up to 231. (Government of Saskatchewan)

Four people are in hospital as a result of the virus, including one in ICU.

The age range with the largest number of cases is 20 to 44, with 104 cases. There are 82 cases involving people aged 45 to 64, another 38 in people over 65 and seven cases involving people 19 or younger.

As of Saturday afternoon, the province said it has conducted 12,670 tests.

A spokesperson for the Saskatchewan Health Authority said there were no plans to hold a COVID-19 update press conference on Sunday. The province is expected to release an update on the number of cases in the province later this afternoon.