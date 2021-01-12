COVID-19 in Sask.: Minimum age for vaccine appointments drops to 48 on Friday

As of Friday, anyone in Saskatoon aged 48 or older will be able to book an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Health officials announced the latest age drop on Thursday, on the same day they reported 293 new cases and two new deaths from the illness.

They also said 3,573 tests were completed Wednesday.

Since Tuesday, the age eligibility for vaccine appointments has stood at 52. Friday's new age requirement marks one of the swiftest age drops since Saskatchewan began vaccinating the general public.

Online appointments can be made by visiting www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. People who do not have a cell phone or email account or need assistance can book by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

Drive-thru age changes too

The province also announced changes to its drive-thru clinic system.

On Friday, the minimum age requirement for the Regina drive-thru will drop to 46. It's currently 47, the age of Premier Scott Moe.

At all other drive-thrus on Friday, the age requirement will drop to 48. It is currently 51.

The maximum allowed age at drive thrus is and will remain 54.

Saskatoon and Regina variant numbers still on the rise

The new COVID-19 cases announced Thursday were found in the following areas: far northwest (eight), northwest (24), north central (eight), northeast (five), Saskatoon (74), central west (15), central east (22), Regina (87), southwest (four), south central (four) and southeast (24) zones.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Meanwhile, the cumulative caseload for coronavirus variant of concern cases as of Thursday was spread out regionally as follows: far northwest (10), far northeast (two), northwest (51), north central (48), northeast (four), Saskatoon (372), central west (44), central east (135), Regina (2,673), southwest (67), south central (342) and southeast (398).

Saskatoon and Regina's variant caseloads stood at 328 and 2,532 on Wednesday, respectively.

There are 188 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 41 people in intensive care.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 284, or 23.2 new cases per 100,000.