COVID-19 in Sask.: the first 6 months

Saturday marks six months since Saskatchewan health officials confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in the province.

Since the March 12 case, the province has enacted measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Eventually, many restricted services and businesses were allowed to resume, with guidelines, in a phased-in approach.

The video below takes a look at the major events of the last six months, and the way the pandemic was handled in the province.

Take a look at some of the highlights of how the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded in Saskatchewan. 9:21

As of Thursday, Sept. 10, Saskatchewan had reported a total of 1,676 cases of COVID-19, with 1,593 of those cases being recovered. There have been 24 deaths in the province of people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

There have been 153,649 COVID-19 tests performed so far.