COVID-19 in Sask: 2 new deaths, 48 new cases

New COVID-19 cases are continuing to decline in Saskatchewan. The province announced 48 new cases today, bringing the seven-day daily average to 66 cases a day.

But despite the decline, the disease is still killing people. Two more people died from the COVID-19, bringing the death toll during the entirety of the pandemic to 931.

There are 130 people in hospital, including 30 people in ICU. That number does not include the three patients who've been transferred to Ontario.

The province says more than one-fifth of new cases were among children aged five to 11 years old.

So far in the province, 840, 505 people have been fully vaccinated.

The new cases are located in the following zones:

Far North West (2)

North West (2)

North Central (2)

Saskatoon (15)

Central West (1)

Central East (8)

Regina (12)

South Central (3)

South East (2)