COVID-19 in Sask: 16 new cases, 20 recoveries reported Tuesday

Saskatchewan reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more recoveries Tuesday, bringing the total active cases in the province to 139.

Six new cases are in the Saskatoon area, three are in the central east zone, two are in Regina, two are in the south east zone, and one is the far north west.

Two people are in hospital because of the coronavirus — one person in Saskatoon and another in intensive care in Regina.

Yesterday, 1,597 COVID-19 tests were performed in the province, bringing the total number to 203,733 since the pandemic began.

SHA urges people to 'reduce number of regular contacts'

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says as cooler weather begins to blow in, people spending more time indoors should consider reducing their bubble, or the number of people they regularly come into contact with.

"As the risk of local transmission increases, now is the time to reset your household and reduce the risk to those who matter most to you," Saskatchewan Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said in a news release.

Shahab says while gathering limits are still set at 30 people in most cases, people should have regular contact and "hug and touch" no more than 15 people and consider that group part of their "extended houseshold."

The general rule, according to the SHA, is that people should be able to name all their contacts on a given day in the event there is a need for contact tracing.

The news release also says people should be aware that kids attending school or people going to offices or job sites for essential work have all of those people as close contacts now too.

The health authority says anyone experiencing even mild symptoms should stay home from work, school or any other activities outside the home.