COVID-19 in Sask: 1 more death, 259 new cases Thursday

Another person in Saskatchewan who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

The person was from the south zone and was in their 80s. As of Thursday, 54 people diagnosed with COVID-19 had died in Saskatchewan.

The province reported 259 new cases of the disease on Thursday.

The seven-day daily average of new cases is 269 — 22.2 new cases per 100,000 population.

Of the 9,244 reported cases in the province, 4,017 are considered active.

Nine of the new cases on Thursday are located in the far north west, one is in the far north east, 21 are in the north west, 25 are in the north central, two are in the north east, 50 are in the Saskatoon area, three are in the central east, 112 are in the Regina area, 21 are in the south west, 10 are in the south central and six are in the south east.

Four cases that previously had pending residence information have been assigned to the north west (two) and north central (two) zones and three Saskatchewan residents tested out-of- province were added to the north west zone.

There are currently 128 people in hospital, 104 of whom are receiving in-patient care. One person is in the far north west, eight are in the north west, nine are in the north central, one is in the north east, 41 are in the Saskatoon zone, two are in the central east, 20 are in the Regina zone, two are in the south west and 20 are in the south east zones.

Twenty-four people are in intensive care, with one in the north west, three in the north central, 11 in the Saskatoon area and nine in the Regina zone.

To date a total of 5,173 people have recovered in the province.

As of Dec. 1, 2020, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan's per capita rate was 224,447 people tested per million population. The national rate was 310,004 people tested per million population.