COVID-19 testing met with resistance by some in Hutterite colonies, SHA says

Saskatchewan health officials say COVID-19 testing efforts have been met with resistance by a small number of people in Hutterite colonies following an outbreak in the southern part of the province.

Last week, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced an outbreak among two Hutteries communities near the town of Maple Creek, 140 kilometres southwest of Swift Current.

Initially, 16 people were said to be infected. Since then, the province has announced a total of 34 cases in the south and confirmed Monday that most of those cases were linked to the outbreak.

"While the vast majority embraced the leadership of the SHA and the Hutterian Safety Council (HSC), a small group has resisted intervention," including testing, according to a joint SHA and HSC release issued Monday afternoon.

Since the outbreak was declared, "the unfortunate misunderstanding has taken root that positive COVID-19 tests would lead to an economic shutdown of their communities," the release continued.

Volunteers with the safety council have encouraged colony members to reduce gathering sizes and practice proper hygiene since the pandemic began in March, according to the health authority.

"Most adapted with care and managed the transition somewhat easier than others," the health authority said.

"Many Hutterites feel that their communities are isolated and thus are insulated communities. This creates a false sense of security in the face of the COVID-19, and HSC continues to work at dispelling this notion."

Stigmatizing not helpful, SHA says

Travel to Alberta was being investigated as part of the outbreak, the health authority said last week, though it did not disclose the nature of that travel.

The minister of Spring Valley Hutterite Colony in southern Alberta told CBC News recently that Hutterite colonies from Saskatchewan had travelled to Alberta to support families grieving the deaths of three teens who drowned.

The health authority also warned Monday against stigmatizing those who have undergone testing or tested positive for the virus.

"The coronavirus affects all our communities and as such we share a common responsibility to support each other through these challenging times," the authority said.