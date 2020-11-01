COVID-19 causing 'a perfect storm of issues' for homelessness in Prince Albert

A photo from Prince Albert of people sleeping outside near a vent to stay warm has sparked a discussion about homelessness in the city.

Bev Masuskapoe shared the photo on Facebook on Oct. 26, and it's been shared over 500 times as of Sunday afternoon. Donna Brooks, CEO of the YWCA in Prince Albert, said she wasn't surprised to see people sleeping outside.

"The shelters are full," she said. "We are continually at capacity and with COVID it's worse because we've had to decrease the number of beds."

The federal government has funded an expansion of its emergency shelter beds in the city through its Reaching Home program, doubling the number of beds available from 10 to 20.

Located at the grandstand at the Exhibition Centre, the new shelter has more space to allow for better physical distancing and is slated to open on Wednesday.

Beds with addiction support needed

Brooks said there are many options for people who need to find shelter in the city but there are fewer beds for people who are struggling with addictions.

"We need more beds that are simply harm reduction where there's no questions asked, where you don't have to qualify," she said. "That is the population that's falling through the cracks. That is the population that's sleeping on the vents."

Before the election, she said there were weekly shelter group meetings with representatives from the provincial government to help form a response to COVID-19, and she said the province has been very supportive of shelters for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

But she said there are fewer options available for men and for women without children.

"We need a commitment from the provincial government to help fund shelter spaces.… We overall do not have enough shelter spaces and we're operating right on the brink all the time."

With the new shelter, there will be a total of 110 beds in Prince Albert, 90 of which are for people who are trying to better their lives, Brooks said.

'People will freeze to death'

Brian Howell, manager of River Bank Development Corporation, said there's "a perfect storm of issues" that are expanding the homeless numbers in Prince Albert this winter.

Howell said some of the places people may have gone to warm up are closed, like restaurants that have moved to pick-up only, and couch surfing is less of an option when people are minimizing their friends and family bubbles.

"Homelessness is primarily an Indigenous issue in our community and that community steps forward to care for their brothers and uncles and grandparents and, you know, friends.… One would think that people are being a little bit more careful."

Several programs have been set up to help the homeless population since COVID-19 hit in March, Howell said, including installing temporary washrooms downtown, creating a program that housed people who had to self-isolate and providing meal programs.

He said he's hopeful organizations in the city have done enough to prepare for winter but notes that it's an evolving situation.

"This is an issue that we really have to keep our eyes upon and move quickly if the numbers start to rise. Because if we don't, you know, there's going to be people in serious circumstances and people will freeze to death."

The photo inspired student Jonathon Cook to set up a fundraiser to help the people sleeping out in the cold.

"Let's come together and help our people get warm, have food to eat and hopefully find them a place to stay," reads the description of the fundraiser called Helping Hands on GoFundMe.

The page says the money will be used to buy warm clothes for winter. As of Sunday, $1,290 had been raised of the $5,000 goal.

