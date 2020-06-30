Prince Albert-area bar asks people to hold 'negative comments' after server tested positive for COVID-19

A Prince Albert-area bar with a server that tested positive for COVID-19 is asking people to refrain from making negative comments and says it had followed public health guidelines.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) warned customers who had attended Sunnyside Beach Bar at Emma Lake this past weekend that a server has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Patrons were asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus.

"If symptoms develop, please isolate immediately and contact 811," the SHA said.

Emma Lake is located about 50 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert.

In a Facebook post, the business clarified that the server developed symptoms on Monday and also tested positive on Monday, their day off. The days listed by the health authority represent shifts the server worked.

"All public health guidelines were followed as per public health as per cleaning and sanitizing and recommendations as per public healths recent in-house inspection with reduced hours and seating," according to the post.

"Please refrain from any negative comments as we focus on the well-being of our staff member and our current situation with the information we have from public health."

(Sunnyside Beach Bar/Facebook)

People flooded the post's comment thread with messages of support.

Contact tracing begun

In a followup post on Tuesday, the bar said it would pull back from making comments on social media and that it planned to remain closed until Thursday evening.

"We feel we need time to take in what has happened and focus on not only the well-being of our staff member, and our current situation, but also to make sure ourselves and our families are OK during this difficult time."

The health authority said it has begun contract tracing of the server's identified close contacts.

CBC News has reached out to the restaurant for direct comment.