Elections Saskatchewan pushes mail-in voting for people fearing health risk during pandemic

People can apply to vote by mail in the upcoming Oct. 26 provincial election starting today.

Elections Saskatchewan says the option is typically used by students and snowbirds but that during the COVID-19 pandemic it wants all voters to know the option is available to them.

"Particularly ... those who feel there is a health risk," Michael Boda, the chief electoral officer of Saskatchewan, said in a release issued Monday.

Only about one per cent of voters mailed in their ballots in 2016, but the organization said it has hired more staff to handle an expected bump in applications.

"But deadlines are involved so voters should apply now!" according to the release.

Voters first need to apply for the mail-in option. Information on how to do that online or by mail can be found here.