Sask. swaps in Pfizer-BioNTech at drive-thrus to vaccinate those between 52 and 54

Saskatchewan is switching up its COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic strategy yet again, in order to solidify its status as the province rolling out vaccines at the fastest rate per capita.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority announced Tuesday it will begin offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at most current and all future COVID-19 immunization drive-thrus, beginning at the Saskatoon drive-thru on Wednesday and at other locations on Thursday.

Click here for a more detailed list of clinic locations and the changes.

A long line of cars could be seen at the Prairieland Park drive-thru clinic in Saskatoon on Wednesday morning.

Here is the final staging lane after you spend about an hour and a half in the four-lane lineup <a href="https://t.co/0HcfuTRuR7">pic.twitter.com/0HcfuTRuR7</a> —@RJM8675309

Up to now, those drive-thrus have been offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, but the age limit for that vaccine — people 55 and older — has hemmed in the province's ability to vaccinate as many people as it would like to.

Effective Wednesday, drive-thrus will be open to people aged 52 to 54 only, with the exception of Regina, which will be open to those aged 48 to 54.

"This change will help to remove any vaccine-related age-barriers that prevent immunization of younger residents," the SHA said in a release.

"The type of vaccine available at a clinic can change depending on a number of factors, but all vaccines are safe, effective and approved for use in Canada. All vaccines available in Canada are extremely effective at preventing serious illness and hospitalization."

As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan had administered 25,365 doses per 100,000 people, according to the COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker.

The next closest province was Quebec, with 24,205 doses per 100,000 people.