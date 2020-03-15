COVID-19 in Sask: Top doc to talk 6 cases, including 1st in province's north

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer will give an update Sunday morning on the COVID-19 coronavirus after four more presumptive positive cases were reported in the province late Saturday night, including the first case in a northern Saskatchewan community.

That brings the total number of presumptive positive cases in the province to six. None have required the patients to be hospitalized.

Among the four new presumptive positive cases announced Saturday was a person in their thirties who tested positive on March 11 in the community of Southend, Sask., located 600 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority was the first to report that case earlier on Saturday, in a letter to the public from the authority's medical health officer, Dr. Nnamdi Ndubuka. The patient, a nurse at a Southend clinic, is self-isolating, according Ndubuka.

"The source of exposure is not clear at this time," Ndubuka told CBC News. "The individual did not spend much time at the clinic prior to self-isolation. The case is currently doing well and recovering at home. All contacts are being followed by public health officials."

People in the community are anxious, Ndubuka said, but plans are underway to test contacts of the patient who have symptoms.

"Community members are being reassured and encouraged to remain calm, practice social distancing, routine hand hygiene, cough etiquette and staying home if sick."

The Saskatchewan government itself confirmed Saturday that the infected person in Southend is a health care worker with a recent history of travel to Nigeria and Germany, as well as Alberta.

Shahab, in his last news conference on Friday, said he was particularly concerned about the virus hitting northern communities.

The other three new presumptive positive cases announced by the province Saturday were:

Two people in their 40s who live together in Regina. One recently travelled to Vancouver for a dental conference at which an attendee was later confirmed to have COVID-19. The pair was tested on March 13 and are self-isolating at home.

A person in their 20s with a history of travel to Tennessee, U.S., who was tested in Regina and is now self-isolating and recovering in their home community.

The first two presumptive positive cases, announced last week, are:

A man in his 60s who had recently travelled to Egypt

A person in their 60s who had recently travelled Oregon state in the U.S. and tested positive in Saskatoon on March 10.

Both of those cases are self-isolating at home.

Also on Saturday night, Saskatchewan health officials launched new restrictions limiting public visitation of patients in some health facilities.

Patients in acute or critical care will be limited to one visitor, for example, and community and spiritual gatherings are on hold. Community volunteers aged 65 and older are being asked to stay home.

