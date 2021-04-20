COVID-19 in Sask: Health measures extended to May 10, ICU cases hit all-time high of 51 patients

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 health measures have been extended to May 10 as health officials announced that the number of infected patients under intensive care has hit an all-time high.

As of Tuesday, there were 51 infected patients in ICU, up from the previous high of 47 recorded on April 5 and April 17.

Premier Scott Moe simultaneously signalled in the legislative assembly that later this week COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be open to people aged 44 and over. Currently, the age eligibility is set at 48.

"By mid next week, we're going to go down to 40," Moe said.

Moe and his chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are taking COVID-19 questions during a news conference at 3 p.m. CST. Stream it live here.

Education Minister Dustin Duncan added in the legislative assembly that once that happens, teachers will be added to the province's vaccine priority list, after weeks of pent-up demand from frustrated educators.

First cases of P1 variant found in Sask.

Health officials announced 249 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, including the province's first cases of the P1 variant of concern originally detected in Brazil.

Five cases of the variant were detected in Saskatchewan's southwest region.

The specific communities were not cited, in keeping with the province's reporting methods to date.

The total new cases announced Tuesday were spread out in the following regions: Far North West (two), Far North East (two), North West (19), North Central (17), North East (one), Saskatoon (55), Central West (six), Central East (13), Regina (102), South West (seven), South Central (seven) and South East (16) zones. Two new cases have pending residence information.

There are 195 people in hospital, including the 51 people in ICU. Thirty-five of the patients under intensive care are in Regina.

Moe noted with optimism that the province's seven-day average of new daily cases is trending downward. As of Tuesday, that average stood at 247, or 20.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

Officials are still cautioning against unnecessary travel in all parts of the province.