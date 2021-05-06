Saskatchewan posts lowest daily bump in new COVID-19 cases since March 23

Saskatchewan health officials reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — the lowest daily bump in new cases in nearly a month and a half.

The provided recorded 150 new cases on March 23.

Officials also announced 10 more cases of the highly transmissible P1 coronavirus variant of concern have been identified, bringing the total number of P1 cases in the province to 33. Most of the new P1 cases are in the northwest region.

No deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 216, or 17.6 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 173 infected people in hospital provincewide, including 41 people in intensive care.