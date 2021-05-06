Saskatchewan posts lowest daily bump in new COVID-19 cases since March 23
Saskatchewan health officials reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and said 10 more cases of the highly transmissible P1 coronavirus variant of concern have been identified.
156 new cases Thursday; 10 more cases of the highly transmissible P1 variant of concern identified
Saskatchewan health officials reported 156 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — the lowest daily bump in new cases in nearly a month and a half.
The provided recorded 150 new cases on March 23.
Officials also announced 10 more cases of the highly transmissible P1 coronavirus variant of concern have been identified, bringing the total number of P1 cases in the province to 33. Most of the new P1 cases are in the northwest region.
No deaths from COVID-19 were reported Thursday.
Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 216, or 17.6 new cases per 100,000 people.
There are 173 infected people in hospital provincewide, including 41 people in intensive care.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?