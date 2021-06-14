COVID in Sask: 7-day average of new cases at its lowest since early November

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at its lowest since early November.

On Monday, health officials announced 55 new cases in the province based on 1,691 new tests, bringing the province's seven-day new case average to 76, or 6.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

On Nov. 4, at the start of the second wave of COVID-19, Saskatchewan recorded a seven-day average of 71, or 5.9 new cases per 100,000 people, although officials at the time reported difficulties that resulted in lower-than-expected numbers that day.

Officials on Monday also confirmed one more death related to the coronavirus: a person aged 80 or older who was from the Saskatoon region.

Since the pandemic began, 556 Saskatchewan residents have died from the virus that causes COVID-19. Out of those nearly three quarters, or 403, died in 2021 during the second and third waves.

Just under half of the 556 Saskatchewan residents who have died were aged 80 or older.

Phase 2 coming on Sunday

Monday's update comes as Saskatchewan accelerates its timeline for administering second doses and as the supply of Moderna vaccines is set to significantly increase over the next two weeks.

The downward trajectory of Saskatchewan's COVID-19 curve also comes as the province prepares to enter Phase 2 of its reopening plan this coming Sunday.

Here's what that means when it comes to the rules previously enacted to help curb the spread of COVID-19:

(CBC)

As of Monday, there are 95 infected Saskatchewan residents in hospital, including 19 people under intensive care.

There are 774 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province right now — the lowest that figure has been since Oct. 31.