COVID-19 in Sask: New cases dip below 100 for 1st time since March

Saskatchewan health officials are reporting the lowest daily increase in COVID-19 cases in more than three months.

The provincial Ministry of Health reported 86 new cases on Tuesday, the smallest increase since Feb. 24, when 56 new cases were reported, and the first time since March 17 that the number was under 100.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

One more person — who was in their 70s and from Saskatchewan's central east region — has died from the illness, bringing the pandemic's total death toll in the province to 540.

Saskatoon led regions in new cases with 26, followed by 13 each in the south central and north central, and 11 in Regina, according to Tuesday's news release.

There are 108 infected patients in hospital, including 23 people under intensive care. One week ago, on May 25, there were 136 people in hospital, including 30 people in ICU.

The ministry also announced Tuesday that people 65 and older will be able to book appointments for their second-dose of COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Wednesday, five days earlier than the previous tentative schedule.

No other changes were announced to that tentative schedule.

Premier Scott Moe and chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab are hosting the province's latest COVID-19 update Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST

Stream it live here.

Here's how the COVID-19 in Saskatchewan charts as of today: