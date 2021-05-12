COVID-19 in Sask: 183 new cases and 2 more deaths reported

Saskatchewan health officials are reporting 183 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which is below the previous seven days' average of 203 or 16.6 new cases for every 100,000 people.

It's the fourth day in a row in which the day's new cases have fallen below the seven-day average, although some spikes still occur. On Saturday, for example, 269 new cases were announced.

Officials also reported two more deaths related to the coronavirus on Wednesday, both among people in their 70s: one person from the north central region and one person from the central east region.

The northwest region, which includes cities such as Lloydminster and North Battleford, recorded the third highest number of new cases Wednesday (26), behind Saskatoon (52) and Regina (41). The deaths of three people from the northwest region were reported Tuesday. That region has had 30 of the province's 51 known cases of the highly transmissible P1 variant.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Wednesday is also the third day in a row in which Saskatoon led in new cases. For most of the third wave, Regina led areas in new infections owing to the presence of coronavirus variants of concern.

There are 163 infected people in hospital province-wide, including 37 people under intensive care. One week ago, on May 5, there were 171 people in hospital, including 39 people in ICU.

Negative COVID-19 test result by text

Officials also announced that beginning on May 19, people tested for COVID-19 may be notified of a negative result by a Saskatchewan Health Authority text.

"To prepare for this notification option, starting Friday, May 14, the SHA will introduce data collection through the online requisition form at drive-thru and static testing sites," according to the news release.

All patients who have a positive COVID-19 test result will still receive a phone call from public health workers.