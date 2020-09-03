COVID-19 in Sask: 10 new cases, 3 recoveries reported Thursday

Ten new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries were reported in Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Six of the new cases are in the Saskatoon area, two are in the central west area, one is in the north central area and another is in the south central zone.

The new case numbers and recoveries bring the total number of known active cases in the province to 36, up from 29 on Wednesday.

The Saskatoon area currently has the highest number of cases in the province, with 17 in total. The Ministry of Health said all of the active cases in Saskatoon, and several of those in other parts of Saskatchewan, are directly related to out-of-province travel.

On Wednesday the government urged the public to avoid non-essential travel to other provinces.

"While Saskatchewan's current active case number is low, all other western provinces are experiencing increased COVID-19 transmission at this time and Saskatchewan continues to have a number of cases linked to interprovincial travel," said the province in a news release.

"This includes flights and by road."

Two people were hospitalized in Saskatoon as of Thursday, with one of the in intensive care.

A total of 1,325 tests were performed in Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

As of Sept. 1, Saskatchewan's per capita rate for testing was 102,609 per million population. The national rate was 148,714 people tested per population.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan remains at 24.

