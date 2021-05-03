COVID-19 in Sask.: Vaccine appointments open to people 37 and up starting Tuesday

On Tuesday, Saskatchewan residents aged 37 and up will be allowed to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

The provincial government announced its latest vaccine eligibility age drop on Monday. Currently, only people in the general population aged 40 and up can book appointments.

Health officials also reported 207 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, based on 3,358 tests, as well as three more deaths, bringing the pandemic's cumulative death toll in the province to 498.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

All three deaths announced Monday were among people aged 70 and over: one in Regina, one in the Saskatoon area and one in the province's north central region.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 230, or 18.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 174 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 39 people under intensive care.

The province said it's adding more pharmacies to its vaccine rollout plan. The updated list of locations is posted on the province's website.