COVID-19 in Sask: ICU count hits recent low, 2 more cases of P1 variant found

The number of Saskatchewan COVID-19 patients under intensive care is at its lowest point in nearly a month.

On Thursday, health officials reported 38 people in ICUs across the province, which is down by four from the previous day and the lowest count of infected ICU patients since April 2, when there were 37.

Regina continues to bear the brunt of ICU cases, however, with 22 people in ICU as of Thursday.

Officials also reported two new cases of the P1 coronavirus variant of concern, both in the northwest region. Saskatchewan has now confirmed 21 cases of the more-transmissible P1 variant of concern provincewide.

In total, 205 new cases of COVID-19 were announced on Thursday, based on 3,306 tests. There was one new death, a person aged 80 or over in the northwest. Saskatchewan has the fifth highest per capita death rate of all provinces.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases is 239, or 19.5 new cases per 100,000.

Vaccine update

This week's shipment of 31,590 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine doses has arrived in Saskatchewan and is being distributed in the northwest, north central, Saskatoon, central east and Regina zones, as well as to select pharmacies.

This week's shipment of 18,800 Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in Saskatchewan Thursday.

Forty per cent of Saskatchewan residents aged 18 or over have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, the province said.

Here are the age-based vaccine take-up breakdowns reported by the province on Thursday.