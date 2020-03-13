Courts, cops and corrections wrestling with how to manage COVID-19 in Sask.

There is no unified approach so far for dealing with COVID-19 at Saskatchewan's three levels of court.

Provincial courthouses across Saskatchewan are limiting access for the time being, but there is no word from the province's Courts of Queen's Bench or the Court of Appeal about how they're dealing with clients, lawyers or the public.

This is a concern for lawyers, given that dozens if not hundreds of members of the public may be called for jury duty or appear in chambers. The association representing criminal defence lawyers is calling for a unified response.

"Canada's jail and prison populations are among the most vulnerable. The Saskatoon Correctional Centre has had units quarantined, and concerns about the potential spread of COVID-19 to inmates, staff, and visitors are well-founded," said Lisa Watson, co-president of the Saskatoon Criminal Defence Lawyers Association.

"It is vitally important for our Courts to embrace proactive measures that will allow access to justice while reducing the risk to law enforcement, accused persons, court staff, witnesses, lawyers and the general public."

Operations at provincial courthouses are being scaled back.

"Court visits by classes and other groups have been cancelled effective immediately," said a notice on the Saskatchewan Law Courts website.

Provincial courts are encouraging the use of video and audio appearances for individuals in custody, asking lawyers to appear for clients at the docket stage and encouraging people to avoid court unless necessary.

Trials and preliminary hearings will go ahead as scheduled.

The province's correctional centres, meanwhile, have infection protocals they can invoke.

The Saskatoon Correctional Centre remains under an "infection protocol," with more than 150 inmates under quarantine, after one prisoner claimed earlier this week to have come into contact with someone with COVID-19.

The inmate in question was among eight prisoners recently transported to the Saskatoon jail, a spokesperson for the Minisry of Justice said.

"Saskatoon Correctional Centre has taken precautionary measures to quarantine six living areas out of 13," the spokesperson said. "This currently impacts 158 offenders. One youth who was being transported with the initial offender who claimed to have come into contact with COVID-19 is being quarantined at Kilburn Hall.

"These offenders are being quarantined inside the correctional facility."

The Saskatoon jail was telling visitors Wednesday they were not able to access parts of the jail due to a lockdown.

"Until we have completely ruled out any potential contact between this individual and COVID-19, we are undertaking precautionary infection control measures in our provincial correctional facilities as necessary," said a statement from the Ministry of Corrections.

The inmate said he had been in contact with someone with the COVID-19 in Alberta or B.C.

"Alberta and British Columbia have confirmed that they have not identified the individual identified by the offender as being infected with COVID-19," said the Ministry of Corrections.

The ministry said seven staff from court services and prosecutions had "self-isolated" as a precautionary measure.

Saskatoon police are not taking any special measures, beyond staying in close contact with emergency services workers, said spokesperson Kelsie Fraser.

"These discussions with partners and updates from those in the health field will be ongoing as the landscape changes, and adjustments will be made if and when they are deemed to be necessary," she said.