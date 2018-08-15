It's the largest online fundraising campaign in Canadian history.

More than $15 million poured in from around the world for victims and survivors of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6 that killed 16 junior hockey players and staff and injured 13 others.

Today, lawyers will be in the Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatoon as part of the process of determining how that money will get divided.

The province has a law concerning crowdfunding that was enacted in 2015 and requires a court action before payout.

Lawyers for the Humboldt Broncos Memorial Fund Inc. (HBMFI) will ask that an interim payment of $50,000 to each family (a total of about $1.45 million) of anyone who was killed or injured. But that would only be a dent in the total raised in the days following the crash.

The HBMFI's lawyers will also ask for the formation of a five-person advisory committee that, if approved by the court, would decide how the rest of the money would be divided.:

Those targeted to serve on the committee are:

Hayley Wickenheiser, retired Olympic women's national team gold medallist.

Mark Chipman, chairman of the company that owns the NHL's Winnipeg Jets.

Dennis Ball, a recently retired Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench judge.

Dr. Peter Spafford, who's in charge of head and neck surgery at the University of Saskatchewan's College of Medicine.

Kevin Cameron, executive director of the Canadian Centre for Threat Assessment and Trauma Response.

Money needed for funeral costs, lost work time

Some families need the money to cover the cost of funerals, travel and — in some cases — the loss of income or jobs since the life-altering April crash, according to an affidavit filed in court.

"They urgently require access to funds in order to meet the financial oblivion imposed upon them by the accident, in order to pay bills, in order to replace lost employment income and to be able to continue to care for their families," wrote Darrin Duell, president of HBMFI, in an affidavit filed with the Court of Queen's bench.

At least one family says the millions raised should be split evenly among the survivors and the families of those who were killed.

"I just say divide it, but that's just me," Tom Straschnitzki, whose son Ryan was paralyzed from the chest down, told CBC News earlier this summer. "That's my opinion."

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin when the highway crash involving the team bus and a tractor-trailer occurred.

In July, semi driver Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, a 29-year-old Calgary resident, was charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He's due back in court next week.