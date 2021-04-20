All jury trials at Sask. Court of Queen's Bench from May 1 to June 30 are postponed

The Court of Queen's Bench in Saskatchewan is postponing all jury trials between May 1 and June 30.

"In response to the most recent information available concerning the public health risks posed by COVID-19 and its variants, the Court of Queen's Bench has issued this directive respecting its operations," Chief Justice Martel Popescul said in a news release.

"This directive applies to all Court of Queen's Bench judicial centres throughout the province."

This means that anyone who has been summoned for jury duty in that period should not go to the courthouse.

As for the criminal cases, Popescul said an accused has a couple of choices.

A person may re-elect to be tried by judge alone, in which case the trial could proceed as planned, providing there are no other issues.

Otherwise, the trial will be rescheduled until some time after June 30. The court will give priority to those cases that have been adjourned.