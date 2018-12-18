Court adjourned again for semi driver accused in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

Court has been adjourned again for the man charged in a fatal highway crash between a semi trailer and the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu's lawyer made a brief phone appearance Tuesday morning in provincial court in Melfort, Sask.. Sidhu has been charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The Crown prosecutor said more disclosure had been presented to the defence team in the last few days.

In April, Sidhu's truck and the bus taking the Humboldt Broncos hockey to a playoff game in Nipawin, Sask., collided. Sixteen people died and 13 were injured.

The crash made international headlines. Support for the junior hockey team poured in from around the world. A GoFundMe account raised $15 million that was eventually divided between victims and their families.

The maximum sentences for the charges are 14 years for dangerous driving causing death and 10 years for dangerous driving causing injury.

Sidhu, who was not hurt, was released on $1,000 bail in July under conditions he not drive and that he surrender his passport.

The case will return to court January 8.

Sukhmander Singh, owner and director of Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd and Sidhu's employer at the time of the crash, faces eight counts of failing to comply with various safety and log-keeping regulations.