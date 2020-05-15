Couples relieved after Elk Ridge Resort refunds wedding deposit

Two Saskatchewan couples are breathing easier now that a resort in northern Saskatchewan has refunded their money.

Both couples had planned to have their weddings at Elk Ridge Lodge, a golf and conference centre near Waskesiu, Sask.

On March 26, the resort posted a Facebook message stating it would be temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and that new bookings would be available starting May 15.

CBC has since learned that most of the staff received a permanent layoff notice last month.

After hearing the resort was to be sold, the couples both began contacting the business, worried that their big day might be cancelled. Dillan Radomske tried for more than a month, with no success.

Radomske says he was was contacted this by a manager, who told him he would be getting his deposit back.

"Getting that $2,000 that we had paid back was important to me," said Radomske.

"There's still some inconveniences we're going through. We now have to reschedule our wedding."

Dillan Radomske (left) and his fiancée Christine Dumais spent weeks worrying they would lose the deposit for their planned wedding at Elk Ridge Lodge. (Dillan Radomske/Submitted)

Annika Thiel abruptly received an e-transfer from Elk Ridge several days ago after also trying to contact the business for several weeks.

"I now have to plan a wedding in four months, but I'm happy I've got my money back," said Thiel.

It's still not clear if or when Elk Ridge Resort will reopen. Calls to the business and ownership were not immediately returned.