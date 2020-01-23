Country star Brett Kissel, CBC's Amanda Parris named as co-hosts of JUNOS gala dinner

Country music's Brett Kissel and CBC Music's Amanda Parris will co-host the 2020 JUNO gala dinner and award ceremony in Saskatoon on March 14.

Thirty-six awards will be handed out throughout the night and it will be accompanied by live performances from Half Moon Run and the Hunter Brothers, among other artists.

Then on Sunday, the main event will take place as the JUNOS are handed out at SaskTel Centre, which will be streamed live on CBC.

"The JUNO Gala Dinner & Awards Presented by Music Canada is a great moment for celebrating new talent, returning favourites and individuals in the music industry that have made invaluable contributions to the Canadian musical landscape," said Allan Reid, president and CEO for the JUNO Awards and MusiCount, said in a press release.

JUNOS week kicks off March 9 and will wrap up with the presentation of the awards Sunday.