Cosmo Industries expands day programs, introduces new Saskatoon location

Cosmopolitan Industries, which works to enhance quality of life for adults with intellectual disabilities, celebrated good news at two separate locations in Saskatoon Wednesday.

The social enterprise revealed a new day program on Acadia Drive, while program participants cut a ribbon to celebrate an expansion at its Market Mall location.

Cosmo has suffered funding losses recently because of the falling cost of recyclables, but it receives more than $8 million annually from the provincial government, which is providing $20,000 to expand the day program at Market Mall by 10 people and $120,000 to start the Acadia Drive program.

The enterprise has long-running partnerships with employers and service providers, and organizes volunteer initiatives in retirement homes, schools and community gardens.

"We want to develop more ongoing partnerships," said executive director Sharlene Duquette.

Cosmo is known for its recycling operation, but the enterprise's focus is community involvement for people with intellectual disabilities. (CBC)

At the Market Mall location, board members explained Wednesday that participants socialize with other mall tenants and have coffee in the food court, improving social skills.

Kevin Lucas says he felt supported by the Cosmo community as soon as his daughter enrolled in a day program — so much so that he joined the board of directors.

"There's only so much parents can do and you need an organization like this to open the doors for somebody. She's a shy person," he said.

Cosmo's Market Mall location has been a hit with program participants and other mall tenants. (Google Maps)

Lucas's daughter has benefited from the program after just one year.

"She made a social connection with a young man where they go to movies together. None of this would have happened had it none been for the involvement of Cosmo," he said.

Some Cosmo programs put employers and participants together to give them the possibility of finding permanent employment. Those programs just keep growing.

For instance, Saskatoon's fire chief and staff at Cosmo's Saskatoon locations arranged a new partnership that will allow people with intellectual disabilities to clean Fire Station No. 3 twice a week.

Cosmo relies on donations and government funding, but new partnerships like that go a long way.

"We've been around almost 50 years," Duquette said. "I don't think we're slowing down anytime soon."