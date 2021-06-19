Premier Moe speaks after Sask. doctors urge new and old measures to battle 4th wave of COVID-19

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says his government will support any business or workplace that requires people to show proof vaccination or a negative test for COVID-19.

Moe is also announcing that health-care workers will soon be required to provide proof of vaccination, with more details to be announced in the coming days.

"If these care providers elect not to be fully vaccinated, they will be required to undertake regular COVID-19 testing," according to a news release issued in tandem with Moe's first public address in weeks.

Moe said the province is not returning to widespread restrictions or public health orders because that would be "grossly unfair" to those who have become vaccinated.

"But we need to do more to urge people to get vaccinated," Moe said, noting that the recent rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations is largely due to unvaccinated people.

Moe said it will become more difficult for unvaccinated people to attend some public events as venues as groups like the University of Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Roughriders require attendees to get vaccinated.

"This documentation is available now to anyone who requires it through the one-page printable form from a personal MySaskHealthRecord (MSHR) account at eHealth Saskatchewan," according to the province's news release.

"Visit MySaskHealthRecord to set up your account now.

Work is underway to include a digital QR code to the MSHR vaccination record in early fall.

"This will ensure this record meets the standards set by the Government of Canada to help support proof of vaccine for international travel," according to the release.

Doctors want return to indoor masking, mandatory self-isolation

Moe's appearance comes after after several leading doctors urged the province to bring in old and new measures to battle the province's fourth wave of COVID-19.

In a letter that emerged on social media on Monday morning — just hours before Premier Scott Moe is set to address the public — Cory Neudorf, an interim senior medical health officer with the Saskatchewan Health Authority, stressed the need for measures including a return to mandated masking in public indoor spaces, and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test for entry into nightclubs, bars and restaurants.

Neudorf said the measures are needed because the province's low vaccine uptake and the more-transmissible delta variant create greater risk for unvaccinated people, particularly children under the age of 12, and so-called "breakthrough" cases — people who get infected in spite of being fully vaccinated.

The letter was dated Aug. 26, 2021, and was signed by Neudorf on behalf of medical health officers from across the province. It was sent to the provincial Ministry of Health, according to Neudorf.

In a statement dated last Thursday, <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Saskatchewan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Saskatchewan</a> medical health officers stressed the need for a broad suite of new and old measures to battle the province's 4th wave of COVID. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sask?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sask</a> <a href="https://t.co/d3PJFfsmrV">pic.twitter.com/d3PJFfsmrV</a> —@gqinsk

The letter took aim at recent public messaging launched by the province suggesting that people should learn to "live with COVID."

"Our rates of immunization are not yet high enough to just 'live with COVID,'" the letter said.

Return to ticketing needed too, doctors say

Monday marks the first time Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab have spoken publicly together in weeks.

Other measures the doctors' letter called for include:

Mandatory vaccination for all Saskatchewan health-care workers, along with provincial and municipal employees (Saskatoon city councill will debate that very idea on Monday afternoon).

The reinstatement of the requirement for infected people and their close contacts to isolate.

Improvements to ventilation in schools and long-term care homes.

Resumption of ticketing of people who break the rules.

Saskatchewan dropped its COVID-19 measures in early July and, "unlike many other provinces, has not indicated a desire to reinstate them as the fourth wave begins," the letter said.