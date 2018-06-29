Correctional Service Canada launches Saskatoon training and employment centre for offenders

The country's federal prison system hopes a new employment centre in Saskatoon will help reduce the number of people who end up back behind bars.

The vocational training and employment services centre, which officially opened Thursday, is run by CORCAN — an agency within the Correctional Service of Canada designed to help rehabilitate inmates and give them practical skills to find work once they're released.

The new Saskatoon centre will give offenders on-the-job construction training and will also provide useful skills like resumé writing.

"Research has shown us that offenders are three times less likely to return to our custody with a new offence if they have employment, so it's a critical part of their transition to the community," said Kelly Hartle, the acting CEO of CORCAN.

The centre will be able to accommodate 12 to 15 men and women at a time. It will also allow people in the industry the ability to give job interviews to offenders at the building.

CORCAN says more than 37,600 offenders benefit from the program's on-the-job skills training every year, and it helped secure more than 2,500 job placements last year.

The Saskatoon centre will focus on Indigenous offenders.