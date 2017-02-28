Coroner's inquest ordered for man believed to have drowned while running from RCMP in Stony Rapids

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service will hold an inquest into the death of a man RCMP believe drowned after a foot pursuit in a remote northern community more than two years ago.

Ryan Donard, 31, fled on foot into the Fond du Lac River in Stony Rapids on Feb. 25, 2017, according to an RCMP news release issued at the time. Officers had been investigating a complaint.

Donard never came out of the river, according to the RCMP. Donard's family and friends assisted in the search for his body.

Donard's death was investigated by the Prince Albert Police Service and, per usual, an investigation observer was tapped by the Ministry of Justice to oversee that police investigation.

A remote inquest setting

The one-week inquest will take place at Black Lake First Nation, located 21 kilometres southeast of Stony Rapids.

The inquest kicks off on Sept. 9, according to a schedule recently posted by the coroners service.

Black Lake, where at least one of Donard's relatives lives, is a small community of only about 1,300 people.