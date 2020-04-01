COVID-19 in Sask: Photos of beds in Regina hospital cafeteria offer peek into province's pandemic planning

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says photos on social media showing new beds being temporarily stored in the cafeteria of Regina General Hospital illustrate how the province is mobilizing "for what may be to come" during the COVID-19 crisis.

But the health authority also stressed that it's counting on the public to help stave off worst-case pandemic scenarios in Saskatchewan with physical distancing.

"We hope the public will ensure we don't have to live that scenario as a health-system," a spokesperson for the health authority said in a statement Tuesday.

Photos of the beds began circulating on social media last week.

"Pandemic prep in the RGH cafeteria," read one caption on a Snapchat post.

A Snapchat post showing new beds in a cafeteria at Regina General Hospital. (Snapchat)

The health authority said Tuesday that the photos showed a shipment of new, never-used beds that were delivered earlier than expected and were being stored in the cafeteria for the moment.

"The process is the bed would go to the unit, EVS [the Environmental Services staff] would wash/disinfect and then make the bed up with linens," the spokesperson said.

A file photo of Environmental Services staff cleaning a bed. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

What unit the beds would go to was not specified.

However, in an early-draft worst-case-scenario planning document addressed last week by health officials, Phase 2 of the health authority's pandemic response plan calls for, among other things, "[repurposing] space in existing facilities to support cohorting in-patient COVID-19 care."

"System preparedness planning has been underway for weeks, as outlined last week in our media conference on March 24, 2020," the spokesperson said Tuesday.

"This does includes varying and specific activities across the province as we begin to mobilize for what may be to come."

Helping prevent a worst-case scenario

The health authority said people may see "system preparedness" already underway, but that an official update on that work will be provided to media in the coming days.

"Regardless of what some may see occurring and what that status update says in the coming days, we cannot stress enough that these activities are for the worst-case scenario."

Wednesday marked three weeks since the province reported its first person infected with the coronavirus.

Since then, Saskatchewan has reported a cumulative total of 184 cases, 21 of whom have recovered from the virus. Two people, both in their 70s, have died from COVID-19 complications.

Saskatoon continues to lead all regions by far. (Duk Han Lee/CBC)

The worst-case-scenario planning document — which health officials said is being updated to reflect more Saskatchewan-centric data — contemplated a worse death rate of about 3.5 per cent, along with a 30 per cent infection rate in the province.

What the public needs to do

In its statement Tuesday, the health authority said the public still needs to play a pivotal role in ensuring such a scenario doesn't come to pass.

"The public and their actions are our first line of defence," the statement read. "We need every person in Saskatchewan to work together to flatten the curve."

The authority reminded people to stay two metres away from others whenever possible.

"Without this assistance from the public, we won't be able to flatten the curve on the COVID-19 pandemic, which will put our health system in an extremely vulnerable position."

Still reports of non-compliance

In its news release about the eight new cases and seven new recoveries announced Tuesday, the Ministry of Health noted that there are still "reports of people across the province disregarding [public health] directives, which will only increase the amount of time it takes to flatten the curve."

Premier Scott Moe has threatened violators with arrest and a potential $2,000 fine.