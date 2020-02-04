Regina resident stranded in coronavirus-affected China with no passport feels 'abandoned' by authorities

A Saskatchewan man in a coronavirus-affected region of China says he feels the window for him to return to Canada is closing as he waits for the Canadian government to help him get his passport back from a Chinese visa office.

"For me it's just like I'm working against the clock because the longer this goes on the more A, I'm exposed to it and B, airlines are stopping services to Canada," said Regina resident Saim Muhammad Zaka.

A medical student in China, Zaka said he gave a Chinese government office his passport in mid-January to renew his visa to study at a university in Wenzhou, a city with about 3,000,000 residents. He has been studying medicine there for seven years.

Now Zaka said he cannot reach the visa office that has his passport because it is closed due to the coronavirus.

"I feel fearful for the fact that I'm still here and I've been trying to get my passport back from the visa centre here in China so I can book the next flight and leave the country," said Zaka.

Saim Muhammad Zaka says checkpoints have been set up around the city of Wenzhou to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (Submitted by Saim Muhammad Zaka)

According to Reuters, around 300 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Wenzhou on Sunday — the most of any city outside the virus epicentre at Wuhan.

Zaka described his neighbourhood in Wenzhou as being like a "ghost town." He said people are being encouraged to stay inside and checkpoints have been set up to assess individuals moving around the city. Some supermarkets are also low on supplies, he said.

"If I look out my window I won't see anybody, I would see like one or two cars," he said.

"People are getting really restless, you could say."

Zaka said he tried to reach the Canadian Consulate General in Shanghai and the Canadian Embassy in Beijing by phone but was redirected to a call centre in Ottawa.

He said a helpline worker set up a case number for his request three days ago but he does not know if anyone has acted on it.

Zaka said he feels his requests for help are getting lost in the larger Canadian response in the more severely affected city of Wuhan and Hubei province region.

He said he is the lone Canadian student in his section of the university. Other students from India and Saudi Arabia told him they received help from their respective governments to get their passports to travel home, Zaka said.

"I just feel like kind of left out and I feel like almost abandoned because they're focusing on another part of China currently," he said.

I've never regretted any time I've spent in China ... but at this point I kind of am. - Saim Muhammad Zaka

Zaka had a flight booked to travel home to Canada on Feb. 15 for his sister's wedding but it was cancelled.

He said he is starting to lose hope he will make it home in time for his sister's wedding.

Canadians trapped in the the worst-affected region in Wuhan could be permitted to leave via airlift starting Thursday, but Canadian officials said not everyone who registered is guaranteed a seat on the first flight out.

According to Global Affairs Canada, only people with Canadian passports or permanent residents accompanying Canadian minors will be allowed to board — a decision made by officials in China.

Permanent residents not accompanying children will remain in Hubei.

CBC has contacted Global Affairs Canada to comment on Zaka's case.

Saim Muhammad Zaka says he doesn't have his passport because he had to submit it to Chinese authorities to renew his visa. He's been studying medicine in China for seven years. (Submitted by Saim Muhammad Zaka )

"They know my phone number, they know my email, all it takes is one little thing, one line saying 'give us some time, we're working on it,'" said Zaka.

"I can't talk to a physical person unless it's in Ottawa and the people in Ottawa aren't aware of anything because they don't know the ground realities. I think they're focused on Wuhan."

Zaka, who said he also has a broken foot from an accident involving a drunk driver on Jan. 25, added that it is not feasible for him to travel to Shanghai or Beijing to attend the offices in person. He is currently in a wheelchair because of the injury.

"I've never regretted any time I've spent in China ... but at this point I kind of am."