COVID-19 in Sask: Province enhances focus on local spread as rally supper cases now at 24

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a 130-person snowmobile club supper north of Prince Albert has grown, according to health officials.

By Monday, the number of positive cases who had attended the March 14 supper at Christopher Lake increased to 24, up from 20 on Saturday, with health workers still planning to contact dozens more attendees.

Confirmation of the increase in cases came the same day the province announced it's beefing up resources devoted to contract tracing — the process of establishing who an infected person recently came into contact with. It also came the same day the RCMP confirmed its first COVID-19 case in Saskatchewan, an officer serving in Prince Albert.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, also noted a new phase in Saskatchewan's fight against the coronavirus Monday.

"We now are increasingly seeing cases that have no link to travel," Shahab said, referring to what's known as community or local transmission.

The province announced its first two COVID-19 related deaths on Monday. One of them was an instance of community transmission, Shahab said.

Province still working on planning models

Last week, the province addressed an internal early draft, "worse-case-scenario" document from the Saskatchewan Health Authority that outlined a three-phased approach to planning for the virus.

Phase 2 of the plan called for use of dedicated spaces in Regina and Saskatoon hospitals for COVID-19 patients as well as community-based field hospitals in areas such as arenas.

Phase 2 also outlined a pending "ethical framework for decision making," but contained no details about that aspect of the plan.

Phase two of the province's early-draft response plan for COVID-19 also called for an "ethical framework for decisionmaking." (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

"We continue to ready the health system across Saskatchewan for future phases of COVID-19," a spokesperson for the SHA said via email Tuesday. "SHA leaders are currently working on the continuity of service and surge capacity planning for local levels going forward, which will be announced as those plans are finalized."

The early draft planning document also stated that, "even under conservative assumptions COVID-19 will almost certainly overwhelm the health system" and that anywhere from 9,000 to 15,000 Saskatchewan residents may ultimately die from the virus. That was based on an infection rate of 30 per cent and a mortality rate of 3.5 per cent.

As of Monday, two people out of the 176 total COVID-19 cases in the province had died.

"We continue to refine and update the conceptual modelling," the health authority spokesperson said.

"We do not yet have modelling data available that is specific to the Saskatchewan context, though we continue to look at data based on the experience in other countries and plan for the worst while we work vigorously to produce the best result we can."

The spokesperson stressed that the modelling needs to be seen in the context of planning, "to ensure we are ready for all scenarios."

"It is not a prediction of the future," the spokesperson said.

List of testing sites expands

There are now COVID-19 screening and testing sites in 36 communities in the province, according to a new list posted to the government's coronavirus website earlier this week.

"No patient assessment or care is performed at these locations," the province cautioned.

"We were focused in the early days and weeks with respect to testing those that had a travel history with us," Shahab said Monday. "Now [we're] transitioning to the second phase of now having community transmission in the province."

Contact tracing is also key at this stage, Shahab added.

Helping the vulnerable

On Monday, Premier Scott Moe said an announcement on how the government plans to help the most vulnerable segments of society would be coming as soon as Tuesday.

Moe said the Ministry of Social Services has been touch with organizations such as shelters.

"We'll be coming forward very shortly, as early as tomorrow, with a comprehensive plan leveraging our existing assets, but also adding to those assets, ensuring that people in this province don't need to be on the street at any time, but most certainly don't need to be on the street during this time of pandemic," Moe said.