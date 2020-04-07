COVID-19 in Sask: Province to release latest case numbers Tuesday afternoon

There will be no 2:30 p.m. COVID-19 news conference on Tuesday. Watch for the day's new case numbers here.

Revised COVID-19 fatality estimates for the province will be released on Wednesday.

An advocate says the province has not delivered on a promise to provide housing for people who are showing symptoms and need to self-isolate.

One woman is trying to lift spirits in some Saskatchewan First Nations during COVID-19 isolation.

Saskatchewan health officials will release the latest COVID-19 case numbers for the province Tuesday afternoon, without a news conference from the province's top doctor.

As of Monday, the province had 253 cases, 169 of which were considered active. That measurement was calculated by excluding the number of deaths (three) and recoveries (81) so far.

Saskatchewan ranks sixth among provinces in number of cases.

Monday was the first day in Saskatchewan that the number of newly-announced recoveries (14) outstripped the latest crop of new cases (four).

"We're not experiencing anywhere near our peak number of cases on an inpatient basis," said Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Surge planning

Tuesday's update on cases will come a day before health officials release updated estimates on how many Saskatchewan residents might die from the novel coronavirus under various scenarios. Early estimates predicated on 30 per cent of the province's population becoming infected suggested as many as 15,000 could die.

Health officials are also expected to provide further insight Wednesday into how the health system is planning for a potential surge of COVID-19 patients needing in-hospital care.

Premier Scott Moe also confirmed Monday that, starting next week, officials will host a weekly Tuesday briefing on the provincial health system's pandemic readiness.

Advice on masks

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, reversed course Monday by saying that wearing a non-medical mask can help stop the spread of COVID-19.