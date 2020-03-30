COVID-19 in Sask: 'We can't predict when we will get back to normal,' top doc says

Premier Scott Moe will join the province's chief medical health officer at 2:30 p.m. CST for the latest COVID-19 news conference. Stream it live here.

On Saturday, three people were listed as being under intensive care. On Sunday, that number dropped to two.

Families are struggling with the current hospital visitation restrictions.

Remote learning kicks in for students this week.

Everyone wants to know: when will the massive disruptions to day-to-day life caused by COVID-19 come to an end in Saskatchewan?

But it's impossible to know at this point, the province's top doctor said over the weekend.

"We can't predict when we will get back to normal. Will it be in the summer, in the fall? I think it's a difficult time for all of us," Dr. Saqib Shahab said at his last news conference, on Saturday.

Saskatchewan reported its first case on March 11: a man in his 60s who had recently travelled to Egypt.

"Three weeks ago we were at a certain place," Shahab said. "Every week we have tightened our restrictions. Now only people whose jobs are essential...are going to work. Everyone else is at home. We are not encouraging any gatherings and have a limit of 10 [people]."

34 cases linked to 3 events

Saskatchewan now has seven cases of community transmission, where no link to recent travel can be found. Shahab said two of those cases are in the Prince Albert-Battlefords area.

Of Saskatchewan's total 156 cases as of Sunday — including eight recoveries — 34 are related to three events that have come to be known as COVID-19 hotspots.

That includes one event that took place in Saskatchewan two days before a ban on group gatherings of more than 250 took effect.

3 people attended the March 5-7 Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver.

11 "front-line health care staff and physicians" (according to Shahab) from Regina, Saskatoon, and Prince Albert went to a March 11-14 curling bonspiel in Edmonton.

20 people went to a snowmobile rally north of Prince Albert on March 14 and later tested positive for the virus.

In all, about 250 people attended the snowmobile rally at Christopher Lake, while about 130 people went to the supper, health officials said over the weekend.

Across Saskatchewan, there were 196 test results pending as of Sunday, including 100 from Regina.

Over 9,000 tests have been performed province-wide.

3 people went to supper with symptoms

Three people at the supper went to the event while having symptoms of COVID-19, said Dr. Khami Chokani, the Saskatchewan Health Authority's medical health officer for the Prince Albert region.

Health officials said they had reached out to another 56 people who attended the event (beyond the 20 who have already tested positive) but that they did not have a complete guest list for the supper.

The health authority is sending extra people to the Prince Albert region to help with contact tracing related to the event.

The province announced 30 new cases on Saturday — the largest day-over-day increase Saskatchewan has seen — plus another 22 new cases on Sunday.

Notably, only two people were listed as being under intensive care as of Sunday, compared to three on Saturday.

"There's two ways that happens: someone gets better or they don't," Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili said Monday morning. "Hopefully it's someone whose condition improved so that they no longer needed to be in the ICU."

Twenty-one per cent of Saskatchewan's 156 cases (as of Sunday) are linked to three events. (CBC)

Shahab was asked if Saskatchewan is on track to flatten the curve.

"We feel that if people who have been coming back to Canada observe those protocols, we can reduce further transmission," Shahab said.

Group gatherings of more than 10 people are now illegal, he added.

"While we love celebrating and getting together in Saskatchewan, this is not the time," he said.

Here's how the 156 cases in Saskatchewan (as of Sunday) break down regionally: