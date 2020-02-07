Still no coronavirus cases reported in Sask., says chief medical health officer in update

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Health says there have been no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the province.

The provincial Healthline has received 50 calls from people concerned that they might have the virus, which is spreading outside of China, despite the best efforts of officials.

The province has tested 13 people in the province who have travelled to China and showed symptoms. Six tests have come back negative and seven are still pending.

Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said people in the province do not need to be concerned about the virus spreading.

"If you have not travelled to China, and you are in Saskatchewan, there should not be any concern at this point," he said. "It is not transmitting person to person in Canada or in Saskatchewan."

The Health Ministry has updated its rules around people returning from China.

Anyone entering the province who has recently been in Hubei province, the epicentre of the disease, is asked to isolate themselves for two weeks and to call the provincial Healthline.

As well, anyone coming into Saskatchewan who has travelled to anywhere in China recently and is showing flu-like symptoms are also asked to isolate themselves for two weeks and to call provincial officials for more instructions.

"That includes mild symptoms like a cough, fatigue, fever," said Shahab.

"The reason why we want to make these two recommendations is we obviously want to limit the importation of the spread of the novel coronavirus."

So far, there have been five confirmed cases of coronavirus across the country, two in Vancouver and three in Toronto.

People without symptoms are less infectious; if a person is very sick they are more infectious.

The province had a previous protocol for viruses like this but it has now refocused to make sure that people declare their travel history, Shahab said.