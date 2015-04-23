Oil producers, payday lender, 7-Eleven among those lobbying Sask. gov't about COVID-19 concerns

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) says it has a COVID-19 "joint working group" with the Saskatchewan government, even as the province's Opposition leader says his party's request for a broader coronavirus task force has gone nowhere.

CAPP is one of several groups that have sought to bend the province's ear during the pandemic. Records posted to the Saskatchewan lobbyist registry feature a melange of interest groups, from Husky Energy to 7-Eleven.

Some of the lobbying was done by in-house company representatives, while some was done by consultants hired to speak on behalf of the companies.

Brad Herald, CAPP's vice-president of western operations, said the association's members have asked the government for support during "this unprecedented health and economic crisis."

"[It's so that] businesses can be there for the people of Saskatchewan through the rebuilding and recovery of our economy," Herald said in an emailed statement.

Saskatchewan NDP Leader Ryan Meili acknowledged the oil and gas industry has been hard hit and agreed it needs attention, but said the engagement with CAPP also touches on the government's "blind spots" when it comes to wider consultation.

"[It] highlights some of the missed opportunities in working with other key sectors," Meili said.

All-party committee sought since mid-March

The Saskatchewan NDP first called on Scott Moe's government to form an all-party committee to address COVID-19's economic and health effects on March 12, the same day the province announced its first presumptive positive case.

The Opposition party said it also wanted key leaders from various sectors on the committee.

Two weeks later, on March 26, CAPP met with the government via teleconference to discuss issues including "creating a joint task force on COVID-19" and "developing measures to minimize job losses, stabilize markets, protect supply chains, and ensure liquidity," according to the meeting log posted on the Saskatchewan lobbyist registry website.

CAPP also spoke to the government about "adopting temporary regulatory relief."

The association has declined to specify what kind of relief was sought.

"The engagement with government was intended, as stated, to manage the impacts of this crisis, protect public safety, maintain jobs and ensure the continuity of the essential services provided by our industry," a spokesperson for the association said Tuesday.

Meili said such requests for looser regulation, and the time afforded to certain interest groups, is always a concern to his party.

"I would be really concerned about significant relaxation regulations that are important to protect the public at this time," he said. "We need to be working on how we kickstart the economy, but not do so in a way that is damaging to our long-term success."

The government's response

The Saskatchewan government said it's been in contact with many companies and organizations during the pandemic.

The government has taken calls with CAPP and its members "to further understand the impact of the oil price crash on Saskatchewan producers," according to an emailed statement. "This is what CAPP has referred to as the 'joint working group.'"

CAPP is not the only oil group to have recently sounded such industry worries to the province.

The lobbyist registry also shows that Husky Energy talked to the government on March 31 about a host of issues, including "the government's COVID-19 virus response and the potential impact on Husky's business operations."

Company spokesperson Kim Guttormson elaborated Monday on the nature of the talks.

"In Saskatchewan we have shut in about 40,000 barrels per day of production and reduced throughput [in Lloydminster]," Guttormson said.

"We continue to work with the government on ways to support a safe return of shut-in production and refining when market demand increases and it is safe to do so, which will also bring back associated regional employment opportunities."

'It's disappointing'

The province has not announced a broad-based working group like what Meili has called for.

In an April 17 letter to Moe, Meili said he was frustrated with what he called Moe's "refusal of a more concentrated, collaborative effort between government, opposition and leaders in key sectors at this crucial moment in our province's history."

The Saskatchewan Federation of Labour (SFL), the largest trade union in the province, also called on the government to form a COVID-19 task force.

"A special committee should include representation that makes up the diversity of Saskatchewan, including leaders from First Nations and Métis communities, municipal leaders, leaders in key public sectors, business and labour," SFL president Lori Johb said in a letter to Moe on April 7.

Lori Johb, president of the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour, seen here in January 2020, said she never heard back from the province on the idea of forming a varied COVID-19 task force. (Ethan Williams/CBC )

Moe said in a response letter three weeks later that while no special committee had been established, Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Don Morgan would be in touch.

Johb said Monday she never heard back from Morgan on that issue.

"It's disappointing," she said. "Especially when you hear that they're working with oil and gas employers. The Sask. Party says it represents all people, but it omits some groups when it comes to [engagement]."

In a response letter to Meili, Moe said the government's daily activities include "frequent engagement" with municipalities, businesses, labour groups, community partners, and First Nation and Métis groups.

Moe's government was recently criticized for its decision-making process leading to strict travel restrictions for residents in the province's north.

The province said it had conversations with northern leaders for weeks leading to the decision, but many northern leaders said they only learned about the rules shortly before they came into place.

Cashco, 7-Eleven tout 'essential' services

Stakeholder engagement has become "even more imperative as we address COVID-19 and the reopening of the Saskatchewan economy," the government said in its statement about recent lobbying.

"That is why ministers, across all portfolios, have had increased contact with stakeholders since the beginning of the pandemic."

On March 13 — a day after the province announced its first case of COVID-19 — the VIDO-InterVac infectious disease lab at the University of Saskatchewan discussed funding for "continued work in infectious diseases and vaccine development."

Two weeks later, the province announced it was giving the lab $3.6 million in new funding for COVID-19 vaccine research.

Several businesses and groups, including CAPP, have lobbied the government to name their sectors "essential" or "critical," both before and after March 23, when the province announced which industries could continue brick-and-mortar operations during the pandemic.

Staples touted its "consumer essentials" three days before the announcement, while 7-Eleven promoted its "essential products" three days later. No matter: convenience stores made the cut anyway.

On March 24, a Toronto-based consultant to 7-Eleven spoke to the Saskatchewan government about what the convenience store chain is doing to protect customers during the pandemic, 'while ensuring continued access to essential products.' (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Payday lender Cashco PW Inc., chemical giant BASF Canada and buildings systems company Johnson Controls all made similar overtures after the March 23 announcement.

Twice in March, Sysco Canada offered to help with "distribution of food and other goods in the fight against COVID-19."

Cineplex, Canada's largest movie theatre chain, spoke with the government on April 3 about the effects of COVID-19 on the industry and offered "suggestions on how [the] government may respond."

Although no firm date has been set, movie theatres are slated to open under Phase 4 of Saskatchewan's reopening plan.

Meanwhile, the regular work of lobbying the Saskatchewan government on non-COVID-19 matters has continued apace.

In late April, an Ottawa-based consultant approached the province on behalf of the Florida Department of Citrus.

Its ask? That Saskatchewan "maintain orange juice as an option in the recommended dietary choices for schools," according to the lobbyist registry.