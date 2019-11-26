Driver charged after trailer with missing wheels dragged down Highway 11

Corman Park Police have charged a driver who was allegedly dragging a trailer, missing most of its wheels, down Highway 11.

Police received a call Monday night around 8:30 p.m. CST about a semi-truck that was dragging a trailer.

They found a semi and trailer on Grasswood Road just south of Saskatoon.

A trailer being dragged down Highway 11 was missing some of its wheels. (Facebook)

Police said the driver had hauled the trailer from Tamke Road to Grasswood Road, about 15 kilometres.

According to police the driver had begun the trip with just four out of eight wheels on the trailer and then lost another set of wheels about 10 km south of Grasswood Road on Highway 11.

The driver has been charged with driving while having a major defect, operating a vehicle with no safety inspection and displaying an unauthorized licence plate.